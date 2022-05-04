Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in April

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,242,600 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 3,630,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 530.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGGF opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

