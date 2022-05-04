Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in April

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,242,600 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 3,630,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 530.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANGGF opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.
About Angang Steel (Get Rating)
