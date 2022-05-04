Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. 32,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,149. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 56,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter.

