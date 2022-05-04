Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($57.46) to GBX 4,200 ($52.47) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.97) to GBX 3,450 ($43.10) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.22) to GBX 4,300 ($53.72) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,352.89.
Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
