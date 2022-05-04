Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.72) to GBX 3,600 ($44.97) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.97) to GBX 3,450 ($43.10) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,352.89.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.