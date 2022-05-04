Anglo American’s (AAL) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.73) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.22) to GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.22) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,583.75 ($44.77).
LON AAL opened at GBX 3,533.50 ($44.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,845.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,344.15. The firm has a market cap of £47.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($29.36) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($62.42).
About Anglo American (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
