Anglo American’s (AAL) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.73) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.22) to GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.22) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,583.75 ($44.77).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,533.50 ($44.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,845.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,344.15. The firm has a market cap of £47.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($29.36) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($62.42).

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.96), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($2,991,266.71).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.