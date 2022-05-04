AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on AU. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 316,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,823,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 289,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,954,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 215,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

