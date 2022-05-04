Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $545.00 at Mizuho

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.23.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock opened at $498.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $487.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.