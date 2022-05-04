Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.36) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.24) to GBX 1,500 ($18.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.99) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($20.55) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,453.89 ($18.16).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,524.50 ($19.04) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,612.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,462.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The company has a market cap of £15.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,968.50 ($24.59).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

