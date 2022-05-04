AppLovin (APP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. AppLovin has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE APP opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 568.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,475,000 after buying an additional 903,470 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $25,292,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 3,426.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after buying an additional 221,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 462.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,832 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

