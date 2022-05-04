Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

ABUS has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 2,347.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

