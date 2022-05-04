Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $359.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.66.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

