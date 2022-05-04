Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 27.2% in April

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.