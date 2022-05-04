Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 88.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

