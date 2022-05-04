Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Update

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,993 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,298. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARES opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 119.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

