Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $305.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 167.47% from the stock’s current price.
ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.
ANET opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.74. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,146,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,823 shares of company stock worth $82,150,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 141,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 51,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
