Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $305.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 167.47% from the stock’s current price.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

ANET opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.74. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,146,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,823 shares of company stock worth $82,150,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 141,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 51,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

