Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 400.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 115,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 25.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.