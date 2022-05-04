Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 94,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARTNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $428.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.09.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

In other news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $53,953.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

