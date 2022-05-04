Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 million, a PE ratio of 143.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

