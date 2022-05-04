ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 on May 19th

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.