Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of AAWH opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ascend Wellness has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

About Ascend Wellness (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.