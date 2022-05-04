ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Update

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 11,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ASX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ASE Technology by 81.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ASE Technology by 375.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 579,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 457,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 71,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

