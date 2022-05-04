Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.14. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 330,946 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,960,000 after acquiring an additional 267,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ashland Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,197,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

