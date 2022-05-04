Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ASHTF opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.65. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $87.50.
About Ashtead Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTF)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.