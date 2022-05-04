Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ASHTF opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.65. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

