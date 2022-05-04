Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to report $35.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.99 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $31.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $152.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $236.85 million, with estimates ranging from $223.40 million to $245.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $820.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.

In other news, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 367,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 53,380 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $4,270,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

