Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 464.80% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AWH stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,575.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,343,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 366,926 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 606,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 331,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 546.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 323,308 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 223,620 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

