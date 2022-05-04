Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.01. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $192.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.84 million. On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,744. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $513.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

