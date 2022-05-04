Atento (ATTO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter. Atento had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. On average, analysts expect Atento to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atento stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61. Atento has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atento S.A. ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Atento worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ATTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

