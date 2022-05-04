Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SWET opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Athlon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1,279.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,948,282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,157,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 320,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 573.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 834,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

