Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.73. Atkore has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

