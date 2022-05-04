Atlas (ATCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Atlas to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atlas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATCO opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Atlas has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

