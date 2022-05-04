Atotech (ATC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th.
Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Atotech had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Atotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atotech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE ATC opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Atotech has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.
About Atotech (Get Rating)
Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atotech (ATC)
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.