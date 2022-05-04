AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Announces Earnings Results

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure updated its FY22 guidance to $(1.07)-$(1.12) EPS.

ATRC stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AtriCure by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

