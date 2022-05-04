AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.41. 1,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,791. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.19.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 655,861 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AtriCure by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,737,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,953,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after buying an additional 203,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

