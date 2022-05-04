AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.20.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 15.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 244,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $3,901,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 152,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

