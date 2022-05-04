Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

ANZBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

