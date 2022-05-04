Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.09 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NYSE AVNS opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

