Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVAH opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $530.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after buying an additional 391,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 107,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 91,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

