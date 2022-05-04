Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. Avista also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.42-2.62 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avista has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Avista by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avista by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Avista by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

