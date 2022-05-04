Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.42-2.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. Avista also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.93-2.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Avista has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Avista by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avista by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

