Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

