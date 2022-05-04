B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CTO Realty Growth in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

CTO has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

CTO opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth shares are set to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,389.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.