B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
RILYM remained flat at $$25.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,742. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $26.49.
