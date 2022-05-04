B. Riley Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.63. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

