Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Insider Buys £4,000.50 in Stock

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) insider Simon Davis bought 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.52) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000.50 ($4,997.50).
Simon Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Simon Davis acquired 600 shares of Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.47) per share, with a total value of £5,028 ($6,281.07).
LON:BGFD opened at GBX 762 ($9.52) on Wednesday. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 747.25 ($9.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,109.52 ($13.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £718.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 796.79.
The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
