Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 21.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:BKKT opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,022,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bakkt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.
