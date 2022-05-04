Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 936,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99,615 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,845.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €7.30 ($7.68) to €6.20 ($6.53) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.30 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.37) to €7.30 ($7.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
