Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 936,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99,615 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,845.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €7.30 ($7.68) to €6.20 ($6.53) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.30 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.37) to €7.30 ($7.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.