Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. AlphaValue cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.77) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.05) to €0.90 ($0.95) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

