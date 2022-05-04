Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHYY)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.