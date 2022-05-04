Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.
About Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M.
