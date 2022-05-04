Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

