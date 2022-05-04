Barclays Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €64.30 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €64.30 ($67.68) price target from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($61.05) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.05 ($69.53).

BNP opened at €51.32 ($54.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.14. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($72.81).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

